18-year-old charged in connection with crash that killed 5 members of family

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old who police say was driving a speeding vehicle that hit a minivan, killing or injuring seven, has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 6 crash.

Marshawn D. Stepney, of St. Louis, is charged with five counts of second-degree murder, seven counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault, two counts of leaving a scene and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle, court records show.

Police said that Stepney was driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee on May 6 when it crashed into a minivan carrying seven family members near Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue. Before the crash, the Jeep’s driver had refused to stop for police after a license-plate recognition system picked up the plate as stolen, interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said this month. Someone in the Jeep fired shots at another car before the crash, Isom added.

Four of the family members in the minivan died that day, and a fifth relative, an 11-year-old child, died three days later. Two other children in the minivan also were seriously injured and were hospitalized for a time.

Those who died are: Takera Thompson, 11; her grandmother, Anngelique Simmons, 56; Takera’s aunt, Rhonda Simmons, 34; and two of Takera’s great-uncles, Ephriam “Wayne” Simmons, 47; and Luther Simmons, 43. Simmons lived in Florissant, and the rest of the family members lived in St. Louis.

The night of the crash, police took into custody two teenage boys, both 17, who police said were riding in the stolen Jeep. One teen is being held by juvenile authorities, and the other teen has been released. The driver fled the scene, police said.

Investigators found Stepney’s cellphone on the driver's side floor of the Jeep, court records show.

Before crashing into the minivan, the Jeep hit a vehicle near the intersection of Delmar and Kingshighway boulevards and kept driving.

The fatal crash on May 6, and at least two others in St. Louis and St. Louis County have sparked concern about protocols for police pursuits. The NAACP held a news conference Thursday highlighting seven motorists who died in crashes involving suspects trying to elude police during a recent 15-day span in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.