18-year-old charged in St. Louis fatal shooting that followed fireworks dispute

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old is facing charges after a dispute over fireworks during the summer, police said.

Davon Griffin-Curry, of the 2500 block of Semple Avenue, is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the death of Rickey Lathan, 35, on July 12 in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Charging documents say Lathan was setting off fireworks on Semple Avenue that night. One of the fireworks hit the home where Griffin-Curry was staying with a relative.

A witness reported that he heard shots then saw Griffin-Curry and another person go back into the house where he was staying. Doorbell camera footage also showed Griffin-Curry and another person walking back onto the porch of the house while carrying automatic weapons right after the shooting, court documents say.

Shell casings collected from the scene showed there were two separate weapons fired that night. Police said in July they suspected an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were involved. The identities of people who are under 18 and charged with a crime are not public.

A judge ordered Griffin-Curry be held without bond. An attorney was not yet listed for Griffin-Curry in court documents.