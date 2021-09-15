18-year-old charged with fatal shooting outside North County supermarket

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Tuesday accused an 18-year-old of shooting and killing another teenager outside a Country Club Hills supermarket in February.

St. Louis County police responded around 1:45 a.m. Feb. 17 to the Mally Supermarket, 7445 West Florissant Avenue, where they found Darren Santiago, 18, who had been shot multiple times. He died at the hospital.

Surveillance video from the area showed Santiago arrive at the store and begin talking to a person driving in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt parked nearby, court documents said.

As Santiago walked away from the Cobalt, the driver, later identified as Kenshawn Hubbard, of Ferguson, shot Santiago multiple times before fleeing, court documents said.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Hubbard with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on $100,000 cash bail.

