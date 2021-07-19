18-year-old charged with pulling knife on St. Louis juvenile detention facility staff member

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Saturday charged an 18-year-old detainee at a St. Louis juvenile detention facility with pulling a makeshift knife on a staff member and trying to escape.

Court documents say Brandon Terry, of the 2600 block of Rutger Street, invited a counselor at the St. Louis Family Court's juvenile detention center into a room Thursday because he wanted to talk.

He and the counselor spoke for a few minutes before his demeanor "abruptly changed" and he pulled out a makeshift knife and told the counselor that they would leave the housing unit together, officials said.

The counselor urged Terry not to hurt her or himself, but Terry threatened to kill her, put the knife under his shirt and walked behind the counselor out of the room, officials said.

Another staff member saw them leaving, and for a moment, Terry was distracted by something in the common room, court documents said. The counselor tried to get away, but surveillance video showed Terry grab her by the hair and threaten to stab her if anyone got closer.

Other staff members rushed into the unit and were eventually able to seize the knife and arrest Terry, court documents said.