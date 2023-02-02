ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged an 18-year-old with two carjackings after investigators said he was involved in a 48-hour crime spree in south St. Louis.

Cameron Brown, of Overland, faces two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and a single count of tampering with a motor vehicle after authorities say he and a group of teens robbed a woman of her black Toyota Camry at the Aldi on Gravois Avenue and a man of his Honda Civic 2 ½ miles away at the Schnucks on Hampton Avenue.

The thefts were part of a spree that authorities said included at least nine carjackings, two ATM robberies and a homicide, and led to a joint investigation by city police and the FBI.

Brown and two minors, 16 and 17, were arrested on Jan. 25 after a police chase and a crash involving a carjacked vehicle.

Authorities said both vehicles Brown is accused of stealing were taken at gunpoint Jan. 23. In the second carjacking, the victim's vehicle was blocked in by the Camry that had been stolen earlier that day, police said.

Police said Brown was present at both of the robberies and admitted in an interview to driving the Camry after it had been stolen.

The 16-year-old arrested with Brown was referred to federal authorities, and the 17-year-old was sent to juvenile court.