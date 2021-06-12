18-year-old killed in homicide at McCluer North High School

Updated at 11:35 a.m. with statement from Ferguson-Florissant superintendent

FLORISSANT — An 18-year-old 2021 graduate of McCluer North High School was killed on the school grounds sometime overnight, Florissant police said and a school district official said.

The victim was identified as William Bellamy, of the first block of Holly Lane.

Police said in a news release that they have a person of interest in custody.

The homicide occurred on the school grounds at 705 Waterford Drive on Friday night or Saturday morning, police said. The news release did not say how Bellamy was killed. It described the killing as an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the community.

"The loss of any life is tragic and especially tragic when a young life full of promise and potential is taken," Dr. Joseph Davis, superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District, said in a statement. "Please join me in keeping William’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve the loss of this loved one."

Davis said counselors are available for those who need it at (314) 469-6644. And counselors and social workers will be available Monday at the school as summer school begins.

