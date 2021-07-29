18-year-old Madison man charged in child pornography case

MADISON COUNTY — A Madison man has been accused of possessing and attempting to sell child pornography.

Jordan A. Bradley, 18, was charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of possessing child pornography, three counts of trying to selling child pornography and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, charging documents say.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department said Thursday that authorities received information about child pornography for sale on online cloud networks. A search took place Wednesday in the 1800 block of Sixth Street in Madison, which led to the charges against Bradley, authorities said.

Bradley was being held in the Madison County Jail on $250,000 bail.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.