18-year-old man shot and killed Saturday

Updated at 12:55 p.m. with victim's identification.

ST. LOUIS — A victim of a shooting was dead when brought to a hospital after 4 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The victim, Lamont Hill, 18, of the 900 block of O'Fallon, was taken to the hospital in a private car after he was shot in the 900 block of O'Fallon, according to a police report.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police released few other details Sunday.

The shooting happened in the Columbus Square neighborhood, just north of downtown. Crime in that neighborhood is up about 19% through June, compared to the same six months in 2019.

Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or by calling CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward at 866-371-8477.