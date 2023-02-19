ST. LOUIS — An 18-year old man was shot Saturday night in the 5800 block of Delmar Boulevard during what witnesses told police was an Airbnb party.

The shooting happened just after midnight early Sunday morning. When police arrived, they found him bleeding heavily and took him to a hospital, where he was in critical and unstable condition.

Witnesses told police two unknown males and two unknown females entered the apartment for a party at an Airbnb. The victim began arguing with one of the males, and a witness said the unknown man tried to rob the victim of his backpack and gun.

Then, gunshots rang out and the four unknown people fled through a back door. Police did not name any suspects or release the victim's identity.