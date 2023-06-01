ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old was charged Wednesday in the death of another teen who was playing video games when he was shot inside a home in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

Marshean Barnett, of University City, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Derrick Johnson, 19, also of University City.

Police said they responded Monday to the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue and found Johnson in an upstairs bedroom, shot in the head and torso.

Other people who were in the basement of the house who said they heard the gunshots and went upstairs to investigate. There, they found three males leaving the home, including Barnett.

Police were interviewing the homeowner, a relative of Johnson, when Barnett called her and said he didn't shoot Johnson, police said. He said the killing was the result of a previous dispute with another man who was also at the home.

Barnett also told the woman that he drove the shooter to the house and helped drive him away afterwards, according to court documents.

Barnett was ordered to be held without bond.