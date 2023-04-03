ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old was charged Thursday with causing a crash that killed a man from O'Fallon, Missouri, earlier this year.

Nikkiah Mack, of unincorporated south St. Louis County, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 53-year-old Jimmy Mitchell.

St. Louis County police said they tried to stop Mack's gray Hyundai on Jan. 20 near South Broadway and West Arlee Avenue in Lemay because it didn't have a front license plate and had plastic wrapping on the rear passenger window.

Mack sped off and north into St. Louis city limits, police said, where she hit a red Camaro and a Ford Fiesta at the intersection of River City Casino Boulevard and South Broadway. The driver of the Camaro, Mitchell, died at the scene. The driver of the Fiesta refused medical treatment.

Two teenage passengers in Mack's gray Hyundai were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth person ran from the scene, police said.

Mack was ordered to be held without bond. An attorney has not yet been listed in court documents.