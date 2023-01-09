19-year-old charged with bringing gun into St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a 19-year-old Saturday with bringing a gun into a south St. Louis school.

Quinton C. Benson Jr., of the 4400 block of Vista Avenue, was arrested Friday after police responded to Lift for Life Academy at 1731 South Broadway to a call that someone was refusing to give up a gun.

After a pat-down, police found a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in Benson's pant leg with one round in the chamber and 12 in a magazine, according to charging documents. Benson's sibling was a student at Lift for Life, police said.

Prosecutors on Saturday charged Benson with a single count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was being held Monday in the St. Louis jail without bond.