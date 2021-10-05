19-year-old fatally shot in city's Fountain Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot Tuesday evening in the back of the head, police said.
The shooting happened sometime around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood, police said.
The victim was breathing, but not conscious when police arrived. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
No other details were available.
