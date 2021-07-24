19-year-old killed in Bel-Ridge; Major Case Squad investigating

BEL-RIDGE — A 19-year-old man was killed here on Saturday afternoon, police said late Saturday.
The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate.
The homicide occurred at about 3:16 p.m. in the 8600 block of Trumbell Avenue, near North Hanley Road.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
No other information was provided.
