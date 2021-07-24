 Skip to main content
19-year-old killed in Bel-Ridge; Major Case Squad investigating
0 comments

19-year-old killed in Bel-Ridge; Major Case Squad investigating

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEL-RIDGE — A 19-year-old man was killed here on Saturday afternoon, police said late Saturday.

The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate.

The homicide occurred at about 3:16 p.m. in the 8600 block of Trumbell Avenue, near North Hanley Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

No other information was provided.

Crime scene tape
shutterstock.com
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Antitrust bills target Big Tech

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports