19-year-old University City High grad fatally shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — DeMario Smith was polite and considerate, his family members said.

He was home for the summer after attending Morehouse College in Atlanta for his freshman year, his mother Angelica Smith said.

On Wednesday afternoon, DeMario was getting ready to go to work at the QuikTrip at Chippewa and Gravois. He was pulled over near the convenience store with his windows rolled down and taking a nap before his shift, his mother said, when someone reached in and stole his keys and phone.

He called his dad, who lives in Fort Leonard Wood, from a borrowed phone and told him the story. Then he went to confront the person he suspected of taking the keys, his mom said.

Less than 30 minutes later, he was pronounced dead after being shot near Pestalozzi Street and California Avenue, in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood.

Angelica said his entire family was rocked by the news.

"He's kind, he's sweet," she said. "I mean, we're all in shock."

DeMario was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and spent his childhood moving around with his parents, who were both in the military.

Angelica said he spoke fluent Spanish and knew some German. He graduated from University City High School with a 4.7 GPA. He played football and ran track.

Before he died, DeMario was trying to decide whether to return to Morehouse for his sophomore year or follow in his father's footsteps and join the Army, Angelica said.

But no matter what he did, he was always helping others, his mom said. He'd accompany her to appointments with her nursing client who is quadriplegic and frequently complimented the man's shoe collection. Still, when the client offered to pass the shoes on to DeMario, he refused, Angelica said.

"He said, 'You're going to walk again, you need to keep your shoes,'" she said.

DeMario's entire family was still trying to process the news on Thursday, Angelica said. Even the neighbors interviewed by police after the shooting sang her son's praises.

"He was attentive, empathetic," she said. "He wasn't like this."

