19-year-old woman identified in Central West End triple shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday released the name of the woman who was shot alongside two men in the Central West End early Thursday morning.

Nineteen-year-old Kayla Washington was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, along with one of the men who was also shot. Police said another man survived the shooting and was taken to a hospital.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue, near the campus of St. Louis University.

Police reports indicate officers found two people who had been shot sitting in a car and a third person lying in a nearby alley suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the people in the car survived, the other did not. However, police did not release whether Washington was found in the car or alley.

An incident report noted officers have not identified either man who was shot, nor have they named a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).