2 Alton men arrested following string of Metro East shootings

EDWARDSVILLE — Two Alton men are facing several charges after they were involved in a series of shootings over two weeks, including one that seriously wounded a college student, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office said Monday.

Russell B. Bausily, 30, and Devonta D. Cotton, 25, are accused of being involved in five separate shootings from March 25 to April 8. They were charged Friday and each had their bail set at $1 million, prosecutors said. They're being held in the Madison County jail.

The charges against Bausily include armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal. Cotton also is charged with armed robbery and faces other counts that include aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

Bausily lives on the 1100 block of Milton Road in Alton and Cotton lives on the 800 block of Washington Avenue in Alton, according to prosecutors.

The two are accused of shooting at vehicles, shooting at a home and robbing people. In one shooting, on April 8, a stray bullet entered a home and struck a 22-year-old University of Missouri student who was studying in her bedroom, prosecutors said. The woman was struck in the head and underwent a number of surgeries at a St. Louis hospital, where she remains.

It wasn't clear if either Bausily or Cotton has an attorney to speak on their behalf.