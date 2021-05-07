 Skip to main content
2 brothers ID'd after being found fatally shot inside apartment in St. Louis County near Overland
ST. LOUIS COUNTY— Police on Friday identified two brothers who were found shot to death on Thursday. 

The men are Michael Goodwin, 36, and Myron Goodwin, 35, who lived on the 8400 block of Plaza Rock Court where police also found them shot dead in an apartment. 

On Thursday, police said officers were called to where the brothers lived for reports of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they also heard shots coming from an apartment. 

No one exited or entered the apartment afterwards, and when the county police tactical unit went inside, they found both men shot. 

They were pronounced dead on the scene, police say. 

Sports