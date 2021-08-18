2 children in Baden neighborhood injured in likely accidental shooting

ST. LOUIS — A 7-year-old boy was the victim of an apparently accidental shooting involving another child about noon Wednesday in the city's Baden neighborhood, police said.

The 7-year-old and another boy who is 10 were playing in the basement of a house in the 9100 block of Jordan Street when they found a gun in a bedroom, police said.

While the 10-year-old was holding the gun, it went off, striking the 7-year-old in the face, police said. The children ran upstairs to an adult, who had heard a loud bang. Both had lacerations to their face, so it was unclear the exact nature of their injuries, police said.

The children were taken to a hospital and were stable, police said.

About 70 children have been wounded or injured in the St. Louis region this year.