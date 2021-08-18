 Skip to main content
2 children in Baden neighborhood injured in likely accidental shooting
  •
A crime lab technician investigates the scene of an accidental shooting inside a home on the 9100 block of Jordan Street in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Two children, ages 7 and 10, received minor injuries from the accidental discharge of a firearm inside the home. An adult was in the home at the time according to police, who are investigating how the kids got the gun. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — A 7-year-old boy was the victim of an apparently accidental shooting involving another child about noon Wednesday in the city's Baden neighborhood, police said.

The 7-year-old and another boy who is 10 were playing in the basement of a house in the 9100 block of Jordan Street when they found a gun in a bedroom, police said.

While the 10-year-old was holding the gun, it went off, striking the 7-year-old in the face, police said. The children ran upstairs to an adult, who had heard a loud bang. Both had lacerations to their face, so it was unclear the exact nature of their injuries, police said. 

The children were taken to a hospital and were stable, police said.

About 70 children have been wounded or injured in the St. Louis region this year.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 7, at least 55 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Sixteen of them have died.

