2 dead after quadruple shooting in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood

St. LOUIS — Two men were killed and another two injured in a shooting late Wednesday in the city’s Baden neighborhood.

Police said they responded to North Broadway Street and Riverview Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m.

They found two men shot dead and another man suffering from a gunshot to the head, according to a police report. That man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Another man was shot in the hand and had taken himself to a hospital, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.