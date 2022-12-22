 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 dead after triple gas station shooting in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood

St. LOUIS — Two men were killed and another was injured in a shooting late Wednesday at a gas station in the city’s Baden neighborhood.

Police found Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49, shot dead when they responded to Speedie Gas Station near North Broadway Street and Riverview Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m.

Another man at the scene was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a police report. That man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that three people were shot.

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

