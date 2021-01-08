2 dead in north St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man and a woman were found dead Friday night after a shooting in unincorporated north St. Louis County.
Police responded to the 11000 block of Lilac Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There they found a woman in the street and a man on the pavement, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
No further information was available Friday night.
The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 or to call anonymously at 866-371-8477.
