2 dead in north St. Louis County shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man and a woman were found dead Friday night after a shooting in unincorporated north St. Louis County. 

Police responded to the 11000 block of Lilac Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There they found a woman in the street and a man on the pavement, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

No further information was available Friday night. 

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 or to call anonymously at 866-371-8477.

Sports