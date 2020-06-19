2 Dupo police officers injured chasing all-terrain vehicle

DUPO — Two Dupo police officers were injured Friday evening while chasing an all-terrain vehicle on Illinois Route 157 in St. Clair County.

A 34-year-old officer and a 49-year-old auxiliary officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were in the same police car.

The driver, 34, followed the ATV when it did not pull over for a traffic stop. The car crashed into an embankment near the ramp from Illinois Route 157 and Interstate 255, according to police.

The ATV fled the scene.

Illinois State Police is handling the crash investigation. Dupo police are handling any investigation into events leading up to the crash.