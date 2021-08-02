 Skip to main content
2 East St. Louis men charged after woman stabbed in her home
2 East St. Louis men charged after woman stabbed in her home

EAST ST. LOUIS — A woman died after being stabbed in her East St. Louis home over the weekend, Illinois State Police said Monday. 

Officers responded about 6:15 a.m. Saturday to reports of a home invasion and stabbing on 15th Street. They found a woman,  identified as Dwonique Seay, 44, who had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

Two men from East St. Louis have been charged in connection with her death. Joseph L. Binford, 40, is accused of stabbing Seay. He is charged with first-degree murder and home invasion. He was being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a bond of $1 million.  Demonte M. Moore, 26, is charged with home invasion that resulted in a death. He also was at the St. Clair County Jail, on a bond of $250,000.

