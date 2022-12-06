2 ex-St. Louis aldermen receive prison time, former president still to be sentenced

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge sentenced former St. Louis aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd to prison Tuesday for accepting bribes from a local businessman in exchange for tax breaks.

Collins-Muhammad received a sentence three years and nine months for theft and bribery, racketeering and wire fraud. Boyd was sentenced to three years for the same charges.

A judge is still set to sentence former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed for his own theft and bribery and racketeering charges later Tuesday. Prosecutors are also recommending a prison sentence in his case.

Collins-Muhammad apologized on Tuesday to the court, the citizens of St. Louis and his family.

"This has made me take a hard look in the mirror," Collins-Muhammad said. "I am not the elected official I wanted to be."

Boyd also apologized, telling the judge: "The facts are, your honor, I screwed up. I screwed up badly."

Collins-Muhammad is also required to pay a $19,500 fine, and Boyd is required to pay a fine of more than $23,500.

The three aldermen were indicted after a yearslong investigation that involved surveillance, hundreds of hours of recorded phone calls and meetings and thousands of text messages and emails, according to prosecutors. The key player was a local businessman facing his own federal charges who handed out bribes in exchange for help receiving tax breaks and purchasing a city-owned property for less than it was worth.

In all, charges said Reed received $18,500 in cash and campaign donations, Collins-Muhammad received $10,000, a new iPhone and a 2016 Volkswagen CC sedan, and Boyd received $9,500 and free car repairs.

All three men will be required to pay the money back as a part of their sentences.

The federal investigation began in 2020 with a business owner the Post-Dispatch has identified as Mohammad Almuttan.

Almuttan co-owns and operates several gas stations and convenience stores in north St. Louis and north St. Louis County, and he was one of 35 people charged in 2017 in connection with a cigarette and synthetic marijuana trafficking sting. All but one of his charges were dismissed in April as part of a plea agreement. He is appealing his four-year sentence.

The federal investigation into the aldermen involved two of his properties.

The first was a new gas station and convenience store on Von Phul Street near Interstate 70 in Collins-Muhammad's 21st Ward. Collins-Muhammad, and later Reed, helped Almuttan pursue tax break that he said would save him up to $250,000 over time. Throughout the process, Almuttan gave them money and campaign donations in return, according to the indictment.

“Do cash rather than checks?” Almuttan asked Reed, according to one conversation outlined in the indictment.

“That’ll work, yeah,” Reed responded.

Doe then counted out $2,000 with an automatic money counter.

“That’s nice,” Reed said.

On another project, Boyd helped Almuttan purchase a commercial property on Geraldine Avenue in Body's 22nd Ward from a city authority that owns thousands of vacant lots and abandoned buildings throughout St. Louis.

Boyd said the site could be worth more than $100,000, but he wrote a letter to the authority's director in August 2020 supporting a $9,000 offer for the property, according to the indictment.

Almuttan, identified as "Doe," thanked Boyd.

"My pleasure," the alderman replied. "I'm very PRO BUSINESS."

The authority's board accepted Almuttan's $14,000 offer for the property. Boyd also vowed to help him receive a tax break on the project.

Almuttan eventually returned the land to the city.

Boyd also faced indictment in a separate wire fraud case in which he fraudulently sought $22,000 from an insurance company for damaged vehicles he lied about owning.

News of the indictments came in June and upended city government.

At the time, Reed had served more than two decades as an alderman and board president; Boyd had served his north side ward for nearly 20 years and was chair the city's zoning board; Collins-Muhammad was a rising political star and first Muslim alderman in city history.

Their resignations led to a shift in the city's political leadership from a moderate Reed to progressive Megan Green. It also shined a spotlight on the tradition of aldermanic courtesy in St. Louis politics, which dictated developments in a specific ward must be endorsed by the alderman who represents it.

In August, all three men pleaded guilty to the charges.

Collins-Muhammad’s attorney Joe Flees said as he left the courthouse Tuesday that his client was hoping for another outcome, but was not surprised by the sentence.

“I hope that someday the citizens of St. Louis remember the good works he did and not just the conduct in this case,” Flees said.

Collins-Muhammad will need to turn himself in in four to six weeks, Flees said.

Prosecutors filed a memo last week containing photos that appeared to be screenshots of surveillance videos showing all three aldermen accepting cash bribes.

In their own sentencing memos, each former alderman outlined the circumstances that led them to seek public office and filed letters of support from local government officials, businesspeople and activists, as well as friends and family.

They all asked for leniency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.