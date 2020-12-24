 Skip to main content
2 found dead in vehicle in Ville neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two men were found dead Thursday in a vehicle in The Ville neighborhood of St. Louis, police said.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Aldine Avenue about 2:30 p.m. and found the bodies of the men. The area is near the intersection with Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said in a statement that the men appeared to have suffered "multiple puncture wounds."

Authorities did not provide any additional information.

