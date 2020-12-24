2 found dead in vehicle in Ville neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were found dead Thursday in a vehicle in The Ville neighborhood of St. Louis, police said.
Officers were called to the 4500 block of Aldine Avenue about 2:30 p.m. and found the bodies of the men. The area is near the intersection with Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Police said in a statement that the men appeared to have suffered "multiple puncture wounds."
Authorities did not provide any additional information.
From staff reports
