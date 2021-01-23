2 homicides reported in St. Louis overnight

ST. LOUIS — A male victim was found shot to death in the vicinity of North Newstead and Ashland avenues in the Greater Ville neighborhood just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have released no other details.
Another shooting death was reported in the 5200 block of Tennessee Avenue at 11:11 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details, including the victim's gender, were released.
From staff reports
