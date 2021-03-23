2 in custody after shots fired from car in Lake Saint Louis, police say

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Two people were taken into custody Tuesday following a police pursuit involving a car from which shots were fired, authorities said.

Just before noon a caller advised police dispatchers that shots were being fired from a BMW headed east on Interstate 64 near Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, police said. Lake Saint Louis officers found the car with the assistance of other police agencies as it headed into St. Louis County.

The BMW crashed near the intersection of Chesterfield Airport Road and Olive Street Road and two suspects were taken to a hospital. A gun was recovered from the BMW, police said.

In an unrelated incident earlier this week, a man was shot multiple times in Lake Saint Louis in what appeared to be a road rage incident, officials said. The gunman remained on scene after the shooting and was detained by police for questioning.

