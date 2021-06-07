2 inmates arrested after escaping from St. Francois County Jail

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Two St. Francois County Jail inmates escaped early Monday before being captured near the detention facility in Farmington, Mo.

Two inmates, ages 21 and 31, escaped just after 1 a.m., said St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock. They escaped by removing a sink/toilet unit from the jail wall and exiting through the plumbing chase.

The men were found and detained between 2:30 and 3 a.m. inside the Farmington Industrial Park, not far from the jail at 1550 Doubet Road, Bullock said.

The men's names have not been released.

