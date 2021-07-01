 Skip to main content
2 juveniles, boy and girl, shot in Dutchtown neighborhood in stable condition
Teenager, child shot in Dutchtown

Discarded shoes are recovered from an alley behind a shooting scene in the 4000 block of Ohio Avenue in Dutchtown after a teenager was grazed and a boy shot in the side during a confrontation between two groups on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Police reported both injuries were not life-threatening. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Police said a teenager and a child were recovering after being shot on Thursday. 

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Ohio Avenue, police said. 

The boy was reported as being conscious and breathing after being shot in the side, while St. Louis police said a teenage girl was in stable condition after suffering from a graze wound.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

