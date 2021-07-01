2 juveniles, boy and girl, shot in Dutchtown neighborhood in stable condition

ST. LOUIS — Police said a teenager and a child were recovering after being shot on Thursday.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Ohio Avenue, police said.

The boy was reported as being conscious and breathing after being shot in the side, while St. Louis police said a teenage girl was in stable condition after suffering from a graze wound.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months