2 killed in St. Clair County collision after SUV fails to yield at stop sign

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Two men were killed when an SUV failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a tractor-trailer in St. Clair County, authorities said Monday.

The Chevy SUV was traveling east on North Main Street in Lenzburg on Sunday afternoon when the driver, a 51-year-old man from Baldwin, Illinois, failed to stop and struck the tractor-trailer, which was heading south on state Route 13, according to Illinois State Police.

The collision caused the SUV to overturn. Its driver died at the scene, state police said in a statement. A passenger in the SUV, a 39-year-old man from Caseyville, Illinois, was taken to a hospital where he died. Both men were thrown from the SUV, police said.

A 56-year-old man from Waterloo, Illinois, was driving the big rig and was not injured.

