2 killed, including 12-year-old boy, in head-on crash in Jefferson County

UPDATED at 3 p.m. Monday with the death of the woman driving the SUV.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 12-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman were killed and an 8-year-old girl was seriously hurt when their SUV hit another vehicle head-on Sunday on a highway in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol did not release the name of the boy who died or the injured girl. The driver of the SUV, Tiffany R. Turner, of New Haven, Missouri, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Highway Y, south of Ware Church Road.

The driver of the other car suffered moderate injuries.

Police say Turner was driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR south on the highway when her SUV crossed the center line of the road and hit a 2013 Ford Fusion head-on. Brian C. Glenn, 27, of Hillsboro, was driving the Ford Fusion.

Turner and the children were not wearing seat belts, the patrol said. Glenn was wearing his.

After hitting Glenn's car, Turner's SUV ran off the road and hit a tree. The boy died at the scene.

The patrol did not disclose the relationship between Turner and the children.

