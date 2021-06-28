2 killed when SUV slams into apartment complex in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man and a teenage boy were killed Monday when their SUV struck an apartment building in the Sappington area.

St. Louis County police said the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 9600 block of Bent Pine Drive.

The two who died have not been identified. Police said the driver was a man in his late 50s or early 60s. His passenger was in his early teens. They both died at the scene.

Police said they were traveling northeast on Gravois Road in a Nissan Xterra SUV. The SUV ran off the road and hit an apartment building. No one else was hurt.

St. Louis County's building inspector will evaluate the apartment complex to determine its structural integrity.

