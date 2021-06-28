 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 killed when SUV slams into apartment complex in St. Louis County
0 comments

2 killed when SUV slams into apartment complex in St. Louis County

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man and a teenage boy were killed Monday when their SUV struck an apartment building in the Sappington area.

St. Louis County police said the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 9600 block of Bent Pine Drive.

The two who died have not been identified. Police said the driver was a man in his late 50s or early 60s. His passenger was in his early teens. They both died at the scene.

Police said they were traveling northeast on Gravois Road in a Nissan Xterra SUV. The SUV ran off the road and hit an apartment building. No one else was hurt.

St. Louis County's building inspector will evaluate the apartment complex to determine its structural integrity.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports