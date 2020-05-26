2 men charged with murder after fatal University City home robbery

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis men could face up to life in prison if convicted of murder after a deadly University City home invasion.

On May 6, Jimmy Johnson Jr., 28, of the 4100 block of Enright Avenue, and Ramon Rockett, 25, of the 5300 block of Patton Avenue, broke into a home in the 6800 block of Corbitt Avenue, where they shot and killed two people after demanding drugs and guns, according to a probable cause document filed by University City police.

Johnson is charged with first- and second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, and one count apiece of robbery, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.

In addition to second-degree murder, Rockett is facing six other felonies: three counts of armed criminal action and one count apiece of robbery, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon. He previously was convicted for unlawful use of a weapon.

The victims were Joshua Laster and Veronda Hollins, court records show.

Johnson's attorney said on Tuesday evening he feels his client was charged prematurely. No attorney is listed for Rockett. Both suspects are being held in jail without bond.

