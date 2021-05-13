2 men charged with murder after shooting at Kinloch Park left 2 dead, several injured

KINLOCH — Two men are charged with two counts of murder apiece after a double homicide last week at Kinloch Park, St. Louis County police announced Thursday.

Arttavis Farrell, 31, of unincorporated St. Louis County, and Akeem Sims, 19, of Florissant, are each charged with three counts of assault, six counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in addition to the murder charges.

Last Friday, between 100 and 200 people were gathered in the 5500 block of Mable Avenue for what police had described as a block party, but police also said there was "gang activity" in the area.

Shots were fired just before 6:30 p.m., and five men arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said one of those men was Farrell, who was shot in the ankle. He was driven to the hospital in the same 2019 Chevrolet Silverado spotted at the scene of the shooting.

The two men who died in the shooting were Eddie Wilkerson, 38, of unincorporated St. Louis County, and Montrez Hughes, 18, of St. Louis.

License plate readers, surveillance video and eyewitness accounts helped police identify the shooters.