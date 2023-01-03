2 men charged with murder of teen in Collinsville

MADISON COUNTY — Two men were charged with murder Tuesday in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on New Year's Day, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Matias Herrera, of Collinsville, and Albert Campos, of Pontoon Beach, were each charged with two counts of murder. Campos also has additional charges for two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharges. Warrants were issued for the two on Tuesday, and authorities did not note if they were yet in custody.