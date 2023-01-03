 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 men charged with murder of teen in Collinsville

  • 0

MADISON COUNTY — Two men were charged with murder Tuesday in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on New Year's Day, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. 

Matias Herrera, of Collinsville, and Albert Campos, of Pontoon Beach, were each charged with two counts of murder. Campos also has additional charges for two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharges. Warrants were issued for the two on Tuesday, and authorities did not note if they were yet in custody.

The shooting victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago, of Collinsville.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies responding to a shooting call about 2:10 p.m. Sunday found Santiago shot in a car in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue, investigators said. The shooting scene was in unincorporated Madison County.

People are also reading…

Santiago was pronounced dead at a hospital.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering St. Louis County politics. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi, and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News