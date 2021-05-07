 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 men die after shooting in Kinloch
0 comments

2 men die after shooting in Kinloch

{{featured_button_text}}

KINLOCH — Police confirmed two men died after a reported shooting in Kinloch on Friday. 

Police say they responded to a shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday on the 5500 block of Mable Avenue. 

No shooting victims were on the scene when officers arrived, police say, but a total of five men who were injured took themselves to a hospital. 

Two of those men died, and three had non-life-threatening injuries, police say. 

County police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 and anonymous tipsters can reach CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Public Safety Director Dan Isom talks about the closure of the workhouse

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports