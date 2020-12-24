2 men found shot dead in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY — Two men were found shot dead Thursday afternoon in University City, police say.
Police found the men just before 3:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Crest Avenue.
No other information was available Thursday evening.
The shooting remains under investigation by University City police. They ask anyone with information to call 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010, or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-8477.
From staff reports
