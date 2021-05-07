2 men killed after shooting in Kinloch

KINLOCH — Police confirmed two men died after a reported shooting in Kinloch on Friday.

Police say they responded to a shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday on the 5500 block of Mable Avenue.

No shooting victims were on the scene when officers arrived, police say, but a total of five men who were injured took themselves to a hospital.

Two of those men died, and three had non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

County police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 and anonymous tipsters can reach CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

