2 men shot, crash car after argument in liquor store

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot, and one crashed the car he was driving just after midnight Monday, according to St. Louis police.
The two men got into an argument with a third man in the Quick Stop Liquor Store on Union Boulevard in the Kingsway West neighborhood, police said. The third man shot the first two and fled in his vehicle. While also attempting to drive away, the two men who were shot crashed the vehicle they were in.
Both men were in stable condition, police said. The shooter had not been located.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.