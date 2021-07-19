 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 men shot, crash car after argument in liquor store
0 comments

2 men shot, crash car after argument in liquor store

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot, and one crashed the car he was driving just after midnight Monday, according to St. Louis police.

The two men got into an argument with a third man in the Quick Stop Liquor Store on Union Boulevard in the Kingsway West neighborhood, police said. The third man shot the first two and fled in his vehicle. While also attempting to drive away, the two men who were shot crashed the vehicle they were in.

Both men were in stable condition, police said. The shooter had not been located.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: ‘Defund the police’ is more than a slogan, Bush says

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports