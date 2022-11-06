2 men shot, killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS —Two men were shot and killed at a south St. Louis home on Saturday night.

Police responded to a shooting at a residence on the 3900 block of Schiller Place in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood where they found Eric Emmanuel Smith, 29, shot in his side and Aaron Larron Smith, 30, shot in the head and abdomen. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the men were shot over "personal matters" and took a suspect, a 23-year-old man, into custody at the scene without incident.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Eric Emmanuel Smith lived in the 3900 block of Schiller Place, and Aaron Larron Smith lived in the 8500 block of Partridge Avenue in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.