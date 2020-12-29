2 men wounded in shooting at Overland apartment complex

OVERLAND — Two men were wounded Tuesday in a shooting at an Overland apartment complex, police said.

Officers responded about 8 a.m. to the complex in the 1800 block of Huntington Avenue and found the men suffering from gunshot wounds, Lt. Steve Hurst said.

The men were taken to a hospital for treatment and Hurst did not know the extent of their injuries.

It wasn't clear if the two men were shooting at one another or if others were involved. Hurst declined to provide additional details.

Investigators searched around the complex and several evidence markers were placed outside the apartment building near two damaged SUVs.

One of the SUVs had crashed into a fence and the second one had a driver's side window that was shattered. Hurst declined to say how the vehicles were involved.

