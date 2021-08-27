2-month-old boy killed in crash on I-270 in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — A 2-month-old boy died Friday in a crash on Interstate 270 in Edwardsville.
The crash happened when one car rear-ended another around 10 a.m. on the highway just east of Interstate 255, according to an Illinois State Police report.
The driver of the rear-ended car refused medical attention. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the 2-month-old boy was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
