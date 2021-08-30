2-month-old killed in crash identified as Collinsville infant

Updated Monday with the name of the victim:

A 2-month-old boy who died last week in a crash on Interstate 270 in Edwardsville was identified on Monday as Grayson A. Mueller of Collinsville, according to the Madison County coroner.

Grayson was in a car driven by his father, Christian Mueller, 23, also of Collinsville, who was attempting to change lanes in a construction zone on the highway on Friday, police said.

The crash happened when a car driven by William Ball, 42, of St. Louis, rear-ended Mueller’s car as Mueller merged from a lane shut down for work crews.

The cars were traveling westbound on Interstate 270 at 10 a.m. when the construction caused Mueller to stop his Ford Focus in the right lane just east of Interstate 255, police said. Ball was driving a Ford F350 pickup in the middle lane when Mueller pulled into it.

Mueller was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ball did not report any injuries. Grayson was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The initial cause of death for Grayson, who was in a rear-facing car seat at the time of the accident, was listed as blunt force trauma, said the Madison County coroner, Steve Nonn.