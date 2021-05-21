2-month-old's death in St. Louis classified as 'suspicious'

ST. LOUIS — Police took a 42-year-old man into custody in connection to the death Thursday of an infant boy that investigators have categorized as "suspicious."

The death of the 2-month-old child was reported about 7:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of North 21st Street in St. Louis, police said.

Police officer Michelle Woodling said Friday that authorities can't comment on the cause of death because it still needs to be determined by the medical examiner.

However, Woodling said the boy wasn't shot and that he suffered "extensive visible injuries." The police department's Child Abuse Unit was notified when the boy died at a hospital.

Woodling said the man taken into custody has not yet been charged with a crime.

