2 women shot at Citygarden in downtown St. Louis
2 women shot at Citygarden in downtown St. Louis

Two women shot at City Garden

Children embrace as a shooting victim is tended to at City Garden on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Two women were found shot after at least 10 shots were fired in the area. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Two women were shot Wednesday night at Citygarden in downtown St. Louis, near Market and 9th streets.

Police received a call for a shooting just before 11 p.m. At least 10 shots were fired. 

Both victims appeared to have been taken away in an ambulance. 

A crowd was still gathered just blocks away outside City Hall to demand Mayor Lyda Krewson's resignation, and the shots could be heard from City Hall. 

Robert Cohen contributed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 







