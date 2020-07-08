2 women shot at Citygarden in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two women were shot Wednesday night at Citygarden in downtown St. Louis, near Market and 9th streets.
Police received a call for a shooting just before 11 p.m. At least 10 shots were fired.
Both victims appeared to have been taken away in an ambulance.
A crowd was still gathered just blocks away outside City Hall to demand Mayor Lyda Krewson's resignation, and the shots could be heard from City Hall.
Robert Cohen contributed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.