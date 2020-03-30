2 people shot on Metro bus near SLU following argument
ST. LOUIS — A man and woman were shot following an argument on a Metro bus near Grand and Lindell boulevards Monday, police said.

Both victims were stable after being taken to a hospital, a police spokesperson said. 

Police said they received a report of the shooting at 5:30 p.m. The suspected shooter and the two victims were on the bus when they began arguing, leading to the shooting.  

The suspect is still at-large.

The Metro bus was part of a crime scene cordoned off by police on Grand Boulevard between Lindell and Olive Street, about a mile from police headquarters and near St. Louis University. A heavy police presence remained just after 7 p.m. 

A lieutenant at the scene declined to speak to reporters.

A Metro Transit spokesperson said the agency is working with police and providing surveillance video to assist with the investigation.

