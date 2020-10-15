 Skip to main content
2 shot after large fight in North Pointe neighborhood, police say

ST. LOUIS — Two people were taken to a hospital after a large fight in north St. Louis Thursday, police said. 

The fight happened just after 2 p.m. in the 8600 block of Park Lane, police say. 

No other information was available about the two people shot or any potential suspects. Police are investigating. 

Reported crime in the North Pointe neighborhood over the past six months is up about 13% from the same period one year prior. Property crime is down slightly, while reported violent crime has more than doubled. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

