2 St. Louis homicide victims identified

ST. LOUIS — Two people killed in separate shooting incidents on Saturday and Sunday have been identified, police said Tuesday.

Marcia Brown, 25, of the 1700 block of Clover Lane in Florissant was fatally shot early Saturday morning in the 2700 block of Grand Boulevard. A 30-year-old man was also shot and injured in the same incident.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. and found Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her torso. She was unconscious. The 30-year-old man was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Both were taken to a hospital, where brown succumbed to her wounds.

On Sunday morning Tyler Schemkes, 23, of the 300 block of Pitman Street in O'Fallon Missouri was found dead inside a car at about 2:45 a.m. A second victim found dead inside the car has already been identified as Willie Johnson, 25. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to both sides of their bodies, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

