2 St. Louis officers, 5 others hospitalized after vehicle went ‘barreling’ into them on I-64

Originally published 7:40 p.m. Monday. Updated at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday with more details on the driver and pedestrians injured.
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers and five others were struck by a vehicle that went “barreling” into them Monday night on U.S. Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near St. Louis’ central corridor, the department’s chief said.
The officers were on westbound I-64 near Newstead Avenue handling a separate accident call around 6:30 p.m. when a Lexus ES 350 struck them along with five other predestrians on the road.
Both officers were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment. They were in critical condition, but were speaking, police said.
One of the men was a probationary officer, and the other had been with the department for six years.
Police Chief John Hayden told reporters in a briefing outside the hospital Monday evening the driver involved in the incident has been identified. It was unclear whether that person would be charged.
All nearby exits to the highway were still blocked off just before 10 p.m.